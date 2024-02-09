POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why are children dying from air pollution?
26:30
World
Why are children dying from air pollution?
It’s invisible, affects almost all of us, and is deadly - but most of us don’t give it much thought. Air pollution is responsible for half a million premature deaths in Europe and 7 million worldwide per year. So why isn’t more being done to tackle the problem? Guests: Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah Founder of The Ella Roberta Foundation Agnes Agyepong Founder of Global Black Maternal Health Ebba Malmqvist Associate Professor in Occupational and Environmental Medicine Alberto Gonzalez Ortiz Air Quality Analyst at the European Environment Agency
February 9, 2024
