POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin grants rare interview to US talk show host Tucker Carlson
02:54
World
Putin grants rare interview to US talk show host Tucker Carlson
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a rare television interview to the right wing TV host Tucker Carlson. In the much hyped exchange, Putin repeated criticisms of the West’s support of Ukraine giving a 30 minute monologue on Russian history and accused the West of scuppering chances of peace. It was Putin’s first interview with western media since he launched his attack on Ukraine two years ago. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
February 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?