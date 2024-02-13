POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden: US trying to broker Gaza truce of 'at least six weeks'
US President Joe Biden says his government is trying to negotiate a truce in Gaza that would last six weeks. Speaking in Washington where he hosted Jordanian King Abdullah the second, Biden said the deal would among other things - include the release of hostages held by Hamas. He insisted internally displaced Palestinians in Rafah should be protected as Israel considers a fresh onslaught there to wipe out Hamas. Tetiana Anderson reports.
February 13, 2024
