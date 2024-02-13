World Share

Türkiye’s Navy Launches Four New Vessels Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Several years ago, Turkiye launched its Blue Homeland doctrine, a strategy to protect maritime rights and political interests along its coast. Part of the plan included the commissioning of a new more advanced fleet, comprising drone-capable light carriers and advanced radar ships. A major part of that push was unveild last month. The TCG Derya the second largest warship in Turkiye's fleet was commissioned along with three other vessels, as part of the country's drive to use more military hardware produced at home. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who opened the ceremony, said the localisation rate of the country's naval projects had reached 80 percent. In November last year, Turkiye carried out maritime exercises off its southern coast, to test the operational capabilities of its naval forces together with NATO's task force. Late last year, the US deployed warships to the region to 'deter hostile actions against Israel, which is embroiled in a brutal conflict in Gaza where tens of thousands of civilians have been killed. The ongoing fighting in Ukraine has also presented new security challenges for the Black Sea, prompting Turkiye to push for the safe passage of interantional shipping. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University