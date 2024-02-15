POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces storm Nasser Hospital, order evacuation
01:32
World
Israeli forces storm Nasser Hospital, order evacuation
In Gaza, Israeli forces have raided Nasser Hospital, one of the biggest in Khan Younis forcing everyone inside to flee. At least two people have been killed, and dozens wounded. Thousands of displaced civilians had been sheltering in the facility. The Israeli military claims the hospital was being used by Hamas and it has intelligence that hostages were being held there. Hamas has denied the allegations. Simon McGregor-Wood has the details.
February 15, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?