Türkiye's President Erdoğan Makes First Visit To Egypt In Over a Decade
14:26
World
The last time Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Cairo, the world was a different place. A decade of frosty relations led to a near freeze in dialogue between the two largest countries in the region. But over the past year and a half, a series of breakthroughs led to an opening. And now Turkye and Egypt find themselves meeting amid the backdrop of an ongoing crisis in Gaza. Nilly Kohzad explains. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ali Bakir Assistant Professor at Qatar University Cengiz Tomar Professor at Marmara University
February 16, 2024
