Netanyahu government signs declaration rejecting unilateral recognition of Palestinian state
07:16
World
Netanyahu government signs declaration rejecting unilateral recognition of Palestinian state, while on the diplomatic front, Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani says ceasefire talks are currently quote 'not very promising'. Speaking at the Munich Security forum, Al Thani said he's still hopeful his country can help as a mediator. Tamer Qarmout , Assistant professor of Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies gives us more analysis
February 18, 2024
