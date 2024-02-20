POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel to restrict access to Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
02:22
World
Israel to restrict access to Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Gaza's health ministry says more than 29-thousand Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza since October. Israeli authorites have threatened to expand the ground offensive into Rafah, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Hamas is yet to respond to the threat and there is fear that a security crackdown at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque could inflame tensions even more. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.
February 20, 2024
