POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Insight into Gaza Kitchen: Manakeesh with Za’atar
02:03
World
Insight into Gaza Kitchen: Manakeesh with Za’atar
TRT World joins British-Palestinian food blogger Jenan Issa in the kitchen, to watch her make foods that are a staple in her family’s native Gaza. She makes Manakeesh, a popular Levantine oven-baked flatbread that is often topped with Za’atar herb mix. Since 1977, Israel has banned Palestinians from collecting wild Za’atar. Jenan explains that defying this law has since become an act of cultural resistance, and today, Za’atar Manakeesh is a lifeline for many displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s war on the besieged enclave. #Gaza
February 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?