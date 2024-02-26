POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks | Mohammed el Kurd gives an insight into growing up in Occupied East Jerusalem
Poet and writer Mohammed el Kurd and his twin sister Muna became globally famous in 2021 when the Israeli state tried to evict them from their home in Sheikh Jarrah, Occupied East Jerusalem. Mohammed speaks to TRT World and sheds light on how Israeli settlers have used religion and the power of the state behind them to displace indigenous Palestinians. #MohammedElKurd #Palestine #settlers
February 26, 2024
