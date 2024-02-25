POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World leaders in Kiev commemorate Ukraine War anniversary
Ukraine has marked two years since Russia launched a war that has killed tens of thousands people and displaced millions of others. Prime ministers from Italy, Belgium and Canada were joined by the European Commission president in Kiev as part of commemorations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It follows growing questions about ongoing Western military support for Ukraine, especially as $60B in funds remain held up in US Congress. TRT World's Joel Flynn is in Ukraine as part of our special coverage of the anniversary, and sent us this report.
February 25, 2024
