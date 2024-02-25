POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How Israeli Leadership is using a religious rhetoric to justify their actions
04:35
World
How Israeli Leadership is using a religious rhetoric to justify their actions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he'll convene his war cabinet early next week, to approve - what he's calling - operational plans for a military ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Mohammed Abu-Nimer, a Professor of Peace and Conflict Resolution at the American University, says the Israeli leadership is using a religious rhetoric to justify their actions.
February 25, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?