February 25, 2024
04:35
04:35
More Videos
How Israeli Leadership is using a religious rhetoric to justify their actions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he'll convene his war cabinet early next week, to approve - what he's calling - operational plans for a military ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Mohammed Abu-Nimer, a Professor of Peace and Conflict Resolution at the American University, says the Israeli leadership is using a religious rhetoric to justify their actions.
More Videos