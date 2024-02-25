POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian survivors of Israeli strikes struggle to retrieve and bury bodies of loved ones
World
Palestinian survivors of Israeli strikes struggle to retrieve and bury bodies of loved ones
“Here, we are digging for children” Survivors of an Israeli strike that hit a 3-storey building in the Saraya Junction in Palestine’s Gaza describe the chaos and sorrow of losing more than 21 loved ones, including children. They struggle to retrieve the bodies from the rubble and bury them amid Israel’s ongoing onslaught, pleading for peace to be able to properly honour the deceased.
February 25, 2024
