Palestinian President Abbas accepts PM Shtayyeh's resignation
Jordan has air-dropped aid into Gaza as its king warns of the dangers of Israel's military incursion in Rafah. He's called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza due to its worsening humanitarian crisis. But the Palestinian Prime Minister's resignation has called into question the issue of Gaza's future. Mohammed Sh-tayyeh's move comes amid US pressure for the Palestinian Authority to reform. Hilal Uzun begins our coverage.
February 26, 2024
