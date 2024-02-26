POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye urges ICJ to 'hold Israel accountable for violations'
02:59
World
Türkiye urges ICJ to 'hold Israel accountable for violations'
Türkiye has addressed the International Court of Justice on the final day of public hearings into Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. The Turkish delegation argued that Israel’s occupation is not only illegal, but is the root cause of conflict in the region. An unprecedented number of countries have made submissions of the ICJ – as Melinda Nucifora reports from The Hague.
February 26, 2024
