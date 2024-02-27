POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of Palestinians imprisoned without trial
Thousands of Palestinians who’ve been arrested since October 7 are still being held in prison under Israel’s administrative detention law. It allows the state to hold people without trial, charge or appeal for at least four months. Some detainees are held for years. Israel claims it's to combat a worsening security situation, but activists believe there are more sinister and cynical reasons. Randolph Nogel reports from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
February 27, 2024
