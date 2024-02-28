POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the age of heroes coming to an end?
03:51
Culture
Is the age of heroes coming to an end?
Superhero movies used to be the highlight of popular culture, but lately there's been a change. These once-super-powered films are not performing well at the box office anymore, and are struggling to captivate audiences. Sony's Madame Web is just the latest flop, and it seems the era of superhero fatigue is upon us. Newsfeed’s Lara Kilicarslan delves into why nobody cares about superheroes anymore - and how studios could turn things around.
February 28, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?