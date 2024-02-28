World Share

Could the Ukraine War Spill Over Into the Balkans?

Two years ago, Europe was plunged into its worst conflict since the Balkan wars of the 1990s. After Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, many European countries questioned whether the continent's security apparatus would need drastic changes. One of the strongest warnings was about the war's spillover effects on the Balkans, especially in places like Bosnia and Kosovo - where long simmering ethnic divides were at risk of being exploited by outside powers. Many have pointed towards the growing influence of Moscow and Beijing, who have found willing allies in Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. As Adama Munu reports, there are fears the region could become a proxy for the super powers. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.