What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Tactical occupation: Israel’s siege, aggressions and theft in the Palestinian town of Huwara

Israel has been targeting the Palestinian people and illegally occupying and colonising their land for years. In 2022, Israeli forces and illegal settlers st their sights on Huwara, a Palestinian town in southern Nablus, but failed to fully seize it. Now, Tel Aviv is aiming to build a settler bypass through Huwara while confiscating land, intimidating its residents and tightening its grip on the town. Here are the details. #Nablus #Israel #Palestine