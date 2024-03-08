World Share

Will Turkmenistan’s New Pipeline Deal Amplify Türkiye’s Energy Hub Goals?

Home to the world's fourth largest reserves of natural gas, Turkmenistan is looking to tap new partners. Meanwhile European countries, who have long been dependent on Russian gas, are looking for alternative sources as well. And Turkiye sits in the middle of it all, and a deal signed last week could help bridge that energy gap. The long-proposed Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project is set to begin. Last week, Ankara and Ashgabat agreed to cooperate on the export of natural gas through Turkiye to global markets. Landlocked Turkmenistan is hoping to diversify its markets, as China currently accounts for 75% of its gas exports. The EU, which has sanctioned Russian energy due to the war in Ukraine, has sought new sources of energy from Azerbaijan to Qatar. If the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project is completed, gas from Turkmenistan will criss-cross through the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and through Turkiye before finally reaching Europe. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Brenda Shaffer Energy Analyst at Naval Postgraduate School Sergey Kapitonov Gas Analyst at Skoltech