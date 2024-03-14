World Share

Gaza's grim Ramadan amid conflict escalation

Palestinians in Gaza are welcoming Ramadan after five months of Israeli air and land attacks. The death toll has risen to more than 31,000 people with 90 percent of Gazans facing starvation, the arrival of aid by sea, is expected to provide slight relief, after Israel blocked multiple requests from UN agencies to provide food and medical supplies to areas cut off by the fighting. But plans to find alternative ways of delivering aid has also sparked fears amongst Palestinians that a ceasefire may not be near. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #foodshortage #gaza #blockade