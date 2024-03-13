POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is empowering Haiti to chart its own course the key to stability?
27:00
World
Is empowering Haiti to chart its own course the key to stability?
The Caribbean nation of Haiti is on the verge of anarchy. Haiti made history as the second independent state in the Western hemisphere after the US in 1804, when rebel slaves defeated their French colonial rulers. However, its path since then has been marked by a lengthy and turbulent history of foreign interference and government corruption. Regional countries and the US are pressing for a solution, but should Haiti be left to find its own way? Guests: Mathias Pierre Former Haitian Elections Minister Diego da Rin Haiti Expert at the International Crisis Group Sandra Lamarque Operational Coordinator at Doctors Without Borders
March 13, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?