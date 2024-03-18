POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Indian farmers march to capital demanding guranteed minimum crop prices
13:21
World
Why are Indian farmers protesting and will it impact Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a third term in office? Why does the US want to ban TikTok? A man who spent 72 years in an iron lung died this week but he did not let being confined to the metal contraption hold him back. A UK court ruled that Craig Wright did not invent bitcoin and Gen Z is making reading cool again.
March 18, 2024
