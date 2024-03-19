POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Taliban says Pakistan carried out two air strikes in Afghanistan
Taliban says Pakistan carried out two air strikes in Afghanistan
In recent months, tensions have been escalating between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Islambad is unhappy about what it claims are terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan. And from those hideouts, it claims, terrorist attacks are launched in Pakistan. One such attack prompted Pakistan to launch air strikes inside Afghanistan, puting the already fragile relationship on edge. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad
March 19, 2024
