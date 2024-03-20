POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli strikes kill 23 aid workers at Gaza's Kuwait roundabout
01:36
World
Israeli strikes kill 23 aid workers at Gaza's Kuwait roundabout
Israeli jets have struck again in the past few hours killing 23 Palestinians, working for aid distribution committees at the Kuwaiti intersection in Gaza. Locals officials say dozens more were injured. The attack brings the death toll in the last 24 hours to 116. On the diplomatic front, Israel is planning to send a senior level delegation to Washington, after US President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to NOT launch a ground invasion in Rafah. Leone Lakhani has more.
March 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?