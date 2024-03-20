POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
“Kosovo Remains Fragile With Hundreds More NATO Troops Deployed” says KFOR Commander Ulutaş
NATO and the EU have stepped up activities in the Balkans to boost regional security in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Additional troops have been deployed to Bosnia and Kosovo. Türkiye took command of NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo last year. Ankara and Belgrade vowed to continue to develop relations in the areas of defence and military. As both Kosovo and Serbia welcomed Türkiye’s command of KFOR, Belgrade said a stable Balkans is a shared objective. We spoke to Ozkan Ulutas, the Turkish commander of the force, and asked him about the role Türkiye plays in peacekeeping on the border, and the significance of having Turkish troops on the ground. Omer Saraci reports. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 20, 2024
