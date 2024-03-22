Culture Share

US accuses Apple of monopolising smartphone market

The US is suing Apple for illegally monopolising the smartphone market. The justice department says the tech giant is abusing its control of the iPhone app store to ‘lock in’ customers and developers and ice out competitors. In South Africa, taps are running dry, angering residents who are already grappling with constant electricity cuts and it is becoming a headache for a government that is seeking re-election. A new documentary re-ignites the dark side of kids TV.