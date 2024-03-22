World Share

Why Is the West Sending Weapons to Israel While Delivering Aid to Gaza?

It's been over five months since Israel launched its offensive on the Gaza strip, where more than 30 thousand Palestinians have been killed. And for those left behind, survival has become almost impossible as Gazans have very limited access to food, clean water and medicine. While delivering aid is becoming harder due to Israeli blockade on the enclave, the EU and other countries hope to partly ease that problem with the recently opened maritime aid corridor. The first ship set sail with 200 tons of food from the Greek Cypriot administration of Cyprus and arrived on the shores of Gaza on March 15. The mission – supported by the EU, UK and US – is a joint initiative by charity organisations World Central Kitchen and Open Arms. While the US and UK have voiced their concerns over a possible Israeli invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza, the two countries are also Tel Aviv's closest allies. The UN says 85 percent of the enclave's population are internally displaced, and 'famine is imminent', unless steps are taken to cease hostilities. For that, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a Middle East tour, as he held talks with Saudi Arabia and Egypt for a possible ceasefire in Gaza. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Tess Ingram UNICEF Spokesperson Kamel Hawwash Founding Member of BPC