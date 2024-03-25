World Share

Israel surrounds two more Gaza hospitals, demands evacuations

The Palestine Red Crescent says Israeli forces have surrounded two more hospitals in Gaza - The Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in Khan Younis. And the Al-Shifa Hospital is now entering its second week under siege. Israeli vehicles have reportedly surrounded all entrances to the hospitals and officials say Israeli soldiers have blocked the gates with dirt barriers. The Red Crescent has confirmed one of its staff members has been killed. Humanitarian agencies say it's a worrying development, as the enclave struggles to endure Israel's relentless attacks. Melinda Nucifora has more.