World
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have increased in the recent days
There have been more Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. According to Kiev, the capital was targeted by several hypersonic missiles on Monday. Apartment blocs and a school were hit. Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure have increased in the recent days. The clear-up has started at the site of Friday’s terror attack in Moscow, as the death toll reaches 139. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
March 25, 2024
