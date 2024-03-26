World Share

Türkiye Gears Up for Local Municipality Elections With All Eyes on Istanbul

Almost a year after Turkiye held its presidential elections, millions across the nation are gearing up to elect mayors, and local councilors on Sunday. While the toughest race is expected to take place in Istanbul, other provinces including Ankara, Antalya and Bursa are likely to see competitive votes. Turkiye's Supreme Election Council says more than 64 million citizens are eligible to vote - that's around 7 million more compared to the previous local elections in 2019. But all eyes are on Turkiye's largest city and commercial hub, Istanbul. While there are 49 candidates on the ballot, the contest is expected to be decided between CHP mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who's running for a second term, and the AK Party's candidate Murat Kurum. As for voters in earthquake-hit provinces, including Kahramanmaras and Hatay, reconstruction pledges are expected to play heavily on the results. Nationwide, around a million people will be voting for the first time. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University