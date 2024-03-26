POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians in Gaza criticise the UNSC’s latest resolution
02:32
World
Palestinians in Gaza criticise the UNSC’s latest resolution
The United Nations Security Council’s latest resolution on Gaza — calling for a temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, without any mention of the thousands of Palestinians detained in Israel — is being met with criticism from Palestinians. While the resolution is firm, UN officials say the UNSC is unlikely to act in the event that it is not implemented. #UNSC #ceasefire
March 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?