March 26, 2024
02:32
Palestinians in Gaza criticise the UNSC’s latest resolution
The United Nations Security Council’s latest resolution on Gaza — calling for a temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, without any mention of the thousands of Palestinians detained in Israel — is being met with criticism from Palestinians. While the resolution is firm, UN officials say the UNSC is unlikely to act in the event that it is not implemented. #UNSC #ceasefire
