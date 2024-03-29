POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Irish protesters add ‘boycott’ stickers on products Israel made in occupied Palestine
01:08
World
A group of Irish activists have stormed a Lidl supermarket in Dublin to add “boycott stickers” on Israel-made products. “A Palestinian activist was assaulted by the manager and store security while peacefully stickering Israeli products for consumer attention,” Action for Palestine Ireland (@actionforpalireland) said in a statement. Activists say they targeted Lupilu baby wipes products because they are “manufactured in settlements in occupied Palestine”, and Lidl, because its “parent company Schwarz group has made huge investments in Israeli tech companies and in 2021 acquired the cyber security startup XM Cyber”. #Gaza
March 29, 2024
