UN top court orders Israel to open up more crossings into Gaza
Keep the land crossings open. That's the message from the International Court of Justice on Thursday, unanimously ordering Israel to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, without delay. The court's decision came just hours after the World Food Programe warned that famine could happen within weeks. And the desperate need for food was underlined again on Thursday night, with the death of a boy at a hospital in the north of Gaza. His name was Mohammad al-Najjjar - just six years-old. He starved to death. At least 27 children have died the same way, because of maltutrition. Aid agencies warn it's going to get a lot worse. Andy Roesgen reports.
March 29, 2024
