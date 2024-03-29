Türkiye Calls on Europe To Do More After PKK Supporters Attack Turkish Consulate

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In the past week, PKK supporters have carried out several attacks on Turkish communities in both Belgium and Germany. While Turkiye's foreign ministry urged authorities there to ensure the safety of its nationals, it also added that it expects the countries in question to bring the attackers to justice. In the past month, Ankara has also intensified its operations against the terror organisation. Tensions first broke out in Belgium on Sunday, when a group of PKK sympathisers chanted provocative slogans around an area where many Turkish nationals live. Their attacks continued in other parts of the country, leaving several people injured. PKK supporters in Germany also held a march and attacked the Turkish Consulate General building in Hanover. And in France, they did the same at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where three staff members were injured. The attacks in Europe come as Ankara has intensified its operations against the terror group in both Turkiye and northern Iraq. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and EU. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Zuhal Mert Uzuner Associate Professor at Marmara University
March 29, 2024
