World Share

Tajikistan detains nine people over concert shooting in Russia

Nine people have been arrested in Tajikistan in connection with last week's terror attack in Moscow. Moscow has blamed the shooting in which at least 143 people were killed on Ukraine and its western allies, although has yet to provide any evidence. The US says it repeatedly warned Russia about a potential threat, and suggestions Ukraine was involved are 'nonsense'. Lape Olarinoye has more.