Palestinian Christians celebrate Easter in occupied West Bank
03:00
World
For many Christian denominations, this weekend is the holiest time of the calendar. Easter is Christianity's earliest and most important celebration but the survival of one of the oldest Christian communities in the world is under threat in Gaza. Three percent of the tiny Christian population there has been killed during Israel's war on the enclave. And Christians living in the occupied West Bank have had their access to holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem blocked. It's from there that Claire Herriot sent this report.
March 30, 2024
