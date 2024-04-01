World Share

“We are all brothers here, whether Turk or Kurd”

On Monday, March 25, chaos erupted in Liege, Belgium, as a group of PKK terror group sympathisers unleashed violence on a neighbourhood densely inhabited by Turkish people. Homes and shops bore the brunt of their rampage. But the aggression didn’t end there; the PKK sympathisers stormed a local cafe brandishing clubs, Molotov cocktails and firearms. Numerous Turkish citizens of Belgium were left wounded in the wake of this attack. TRT World spoke to the cafe owner and those who were injured, who recounted the harrowing assault.