Meta's new settings shadowban political content on Instagram
14:25
Why is Instagram limiting political content? Advocacy and communication expert Mona Shtaya unpacks the possible motives behind Meta’s online censorship and shadowbans. As the conflict continues to rage, Israel has admitted to using electronic warfare to confuse its enemies but it’s also affecting ordinary people who live along its borders. Is Trump Social the next big thing? And what’s all the hype about an amusement mark in Saudi Arabia?
April 1, 2024
