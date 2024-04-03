POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DRC: What’s behind DR Congo’s conflict with M23?
25:40
World
DRC: What’s behind DR Congo’s conflict with M23?
The Democratic Republic of Congo should be one of the world’s richest countries because of its massive wealth of minerals. But three decades of war have left a quarter of the population facing hunger, even starvation. The conflict is escalating and atrocities are being committed on a massive scale. So why is the world ignoring what’s been described as a silent genocide? Our guests for this show: Vava Tampa Founder of Save the Congo, Writer and Activist Ethel Tambudzai Partner at PG Collective and Trustee at The Africa Centre Ben Shepherd Africa Programme Fellow at Chatham House
April 3, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?