POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Spox Miller on US message to aid workers 'killed with American military aid'
01:14
World
US Spox Miller on US message to aid workers 'killed with American military aid'
“What’s the US’s message to the helpers in the world trying to help people in Gaza, given those helpers are being killed with American military aid?” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Israel “needs to do much better” to protect aid workers from harm, in response to a question raised by a journalist during a press briefing held two days after Israeli forces struck seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Palestine’s Gaza.
April 4, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?