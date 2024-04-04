World Share

NATO marks 75 years amid the Ukraine conflict, urgent challenges

NATO is marking its 75th anniversary in Brussels, with foreign ministers meeting to discuss long-term support for Ukraine. Just 12 nations formed the alliance back in 1949. Today there are 32 members, with Sweden and Finland joining in the last two years. Successfully securing peace in Europe during the Cold War, NATO now faces immediate challenges from Russia and an emerging threat from China. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor Wood reports.