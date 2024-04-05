POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Red Crescent: 31 children died from starvation, hunger
07:22
World
Palestine Red Crescent: 31 children died from starvation, hunger
Until now, the Rafah crossing in the south of Gaza has been the only border point regularly open. Some also entered through Kerem Abu Salem. But the Erez crossing in the north will now be opened - and the Israeli port of Ashdod will be used to bring in shipments. Dr Mads Gilbert is a professor at the Clinic of Emergency Medicine at the University Hospital of North Norway. He worked and trained junior doctors at al Shifa Hospital in Gaza for the past two decades. He now joins us from Oslo.
April 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?