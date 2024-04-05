World Share

Palestine Red Crescent: 31 children died from starvation, hunger

Until now, the Rafah crossing in the south of Gaza has been the only border point regularly open. Some also entered through Kerem Abu Salem. But the Erez crossing in the north will now be opened - and the Israeli port of Ashdod will be used to bring in shipments. Dr Mads Gilbert is a professor at the Clinic of Emergency Medicine at the University Hospital of North Norway. He worked and trained junior doctors at al Shifa Hospital in Gaza for the past two decades. He now joins us from Oslo.