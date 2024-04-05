World Share

Türkiye officially suspends participation in European arms treaty

On November 19th, 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed between NATO and Warsaw Pact countries, including the Soviet Union. The treaty aimed to reduce the risk of military conflict by limiting the number of conventional weapons for each side. These limits were designed to create a balance and reduce the capability for surprise attacks. In November 2023, Russia withdrew from the treaty and in response, NATO members, including the US, suspended their participation. Murat Aslan, associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University, joins us from Ankara, and answers the questions about why Türkiye took this step, and several countries have suspended participation what the implications of this.