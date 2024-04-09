POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Defiant in death: Who was Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqah?
01:46
World
Defiant in death: Who was Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqah?
Walid Daqqah was a Palestinian prisoner and novelist. Arrested in 1986, he was convicted for commanding a group that killed an Israeli soldier, an accusation he denied. He wrote several books while in prison, including a children's story. Despite a reduced sentence, his term was extended due to accusations of smuggling phones. Daqqah died in custody from cancer complications after spending 38 years in prison. #Palestine
April 9, 2024
