World
How have Europe's right-wing parties impacted economies?
Europe doesn’t have enough workers - but right-wing parties want to curb migration. The easy way to fill the gap. So what does the rise of the far-right mean for jobs and what impact is it having on the economy? Guests: Lorenzo Codogno Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics Hilary Ingham Professor of Economics at Lancaster University Ulrich Brueckner Professor for European Studies at Stanford University
April 15, 2024
