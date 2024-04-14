World Share

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps train armed groups in the Middle East

More than 300 drones and missiles were launched as booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel. Many of the drones and missiles were shot down before reaching Israeli territory. This all a response to the killing of several members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April the first. It had warned it would strike back. Haytham Faraj who is a lawyer and retired Marine Corps officer has more on this from Los Angeles