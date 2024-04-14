POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global condemnation from Europe to Asia on Iran’s attack on Israel
07:59
World
Global condemnation from Europe to Asia on Iran’s attack on Israel
In a statement Biden said , Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. He says US forces helped Israel down 'nearly all' drones and missiles from Iran. Dean of Global Futures at the Faculty of Humanities, Curtin University and political analyst Joe Siracusa talks more about the American reaction.
April 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?