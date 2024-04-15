POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK GDP increased by 0.1% between January and February
The UK economy showed growth for the second consecutive month in February, fueled by manufacturing expansion. Gross domestic product increased by 0.1 percent between January and February, with the FTSE 100 rising 1.4 percent, nearing a record high. The pound fell 0.7 percent against the dollar. The consecutive monthly growth in January and February suggests a likely overall expansion in the first quarter, potentially marking the end of the country's recession.
April 15, 2024
