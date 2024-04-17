World Share

How Technology Transformed Romanian City of Cluj

Romania's city of Cluj is stepping up as a technology hub and has been nicknamed the Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe. For years, it has been a promising destination for tech investors. More and more foreign IT companies are moving their businesses there. It is Europe's fastest growing market full with young graduates with good language skills. But many tech entrepreneurs say this has transformed the city into something more than just a good investment destination. Katarina Petrovic went to Cluj and says the focus is now shifted to homegrown innovative companies. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp